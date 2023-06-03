Barclays Raises Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) Price Target to GBX 2,390

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 2,360 ($29.16) to GBX 2,390 ($29.54) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.19) to GBX 2,400 ($29.66) in a report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($24.72) to GBX 2,250 ($27.81) in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,330 ($28.79) to GBX 2,500 ($30.89) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.38) to GBX 2,400 ($29.66) in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,310 ($28.55) to GBX 2,450 ($30.28) in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,259.56.

Burberry Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BURBY opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.60. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $32.81.

About Burberry Group

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

