BARK (NYSE:BARK) Announces Earnings Results

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $126.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

BARK Price Performance

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. BARK has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Get BARK alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BARK

BARK Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BARK by 82.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,043,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,508 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in BARK by 91.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in BARK by 11.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,414,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 449,997 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 839.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,274,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,032,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 77,199 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.