BARK (NYSE:BARK) Announces Earnings Results

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $126.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. BARK had a negative return on equity of 30.64% and a negative net margin of 11.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share.
Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.14 on Friday. BARK has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of BARK from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of BARK from $2.50 to $2.20 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.
