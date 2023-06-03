Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 538,917 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,272 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $9,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,508 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 9.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,105,046 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $17,122,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 411,643 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 44,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 21,385 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Barrick Gold stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a PE ratio of 288.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.74. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $21.17.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.46%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.074 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GOLD. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.52.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

