Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Bought by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAX. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 155,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,923,000 after buying an additional 9,259 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 132,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,733,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 389,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,846,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Baxter International

In related news, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 3,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $147,453.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Baxter International Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Baxter International from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Baxter International from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Baxter International from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Baxter International from $55.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.38.

Shares of Baxter International stock opened at $41.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.47, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.56. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $74.43.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.77%.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc engages in the provision of a portfolio of essential healthcare products including acute and chronic dialysis therapies, sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, inhaled anesthetics, generic injectable pharmaceuticals, surgical hemostat and sealant products, surgical equipment, smart bed systems, patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies, and respiratory health devices.

Further Reading

