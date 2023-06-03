Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives $87.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMWYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.2587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

