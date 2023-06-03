Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Receives $87.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYYGet Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMWYY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $37.96 on Wednesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $22.27 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.06.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $2.2587 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

