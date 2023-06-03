Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) were up 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.46 and last traded at $8.41. Approximately 470,530 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,908,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKIN shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Beauty Health from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Beauty Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beauty Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.73 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 2.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.97 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 88.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Beauty Health by 22.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

