Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,218 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $9,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BERY. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 134.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 819,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,122,000 after acquiring an additional 469,100 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,082,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,936,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,478,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,437,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BERY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Berry Global Group Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSE:BERY opened at $59.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.23. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.52 and a 52 week high of $66.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.18.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 37,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $2,324,706.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,058 shares in the company, valued at $2,883,243.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of innovative rigid, flexible, and non-woven products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials, and Health, Hygiene and Specialties. The Consumer Packaging International segment consists of rigid products that primarily service non-North American markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.