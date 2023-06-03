Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Purchased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,578 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its stake in Best Buy by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 18,264 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,974 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $34,672,000 after acquiring an additional 59,789 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,448 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Best Buy by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,181 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $93.32.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 51.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBY. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.44.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $41,511.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,992.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, insider Jason J. Bonfig sold 10,963 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.95, for a total transaction of $854,565.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 578 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $41,511.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,992.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,617 shares of company stock worth $6,189,818 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.