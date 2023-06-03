BILL (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $103.58, but opened at $100.53. BILL shares last traded at $103.76, with a volume of 281,851 shares traded.

Specifically, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,587.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $901,735.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,357,867.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.07, for a total transaction of $77,769.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $299,587.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,018. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded BILL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of BILL from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of BILL from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on BILL from $95.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BILL from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.65 and a beta of 1.94.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. BILL had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $272.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.67 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth approximately $899,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter worth $3,052,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BILL by 7.4% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BILL by 69.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in BILL by 0.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 617,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

