BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRN)

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $93.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.22. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $70.73 and a 1-year high of $117.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,402,205.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $995,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,402,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $825,265.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,755.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,500 shares of company stock worth $7,735,465 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,108,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,270,000 after buying an additional 263,453 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,938,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,205,000 after buying an additional 274,718 shares during the period. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,945,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,612,000 after purchasing an additional 389,445 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,013,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,662,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,492,000 after acquiring an additional 78,019 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

