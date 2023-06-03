BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 30th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.01) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BVXV opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on the flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against seasonal and pandemic influenza.

