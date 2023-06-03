Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Shares Gap Down to $10.25

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.96. Blue Owl Capital shares last traded at $10.05, with a volume of 1,919,372 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.53.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a PE ratio of 518.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 2,801.40%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OWL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $152,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 168.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 255,594 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 780,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,895,000 after acquiring an additional 59,124 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter valued at $31,838,000. 29.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

