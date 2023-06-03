Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives C$76.13 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$76.13.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BBD.B. National Bankshares upgraded Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$79.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$80.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$100.00 to C$103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Price Performance

Shares of BBD.B opened at C$56.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 2.96. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$18.30 and a 1 year high of C$74.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$62.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.44.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

