BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) Shares Bought by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 883.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 107,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,519 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.11% of BrightView worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 52,475 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in BrightView by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,186,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,298,000 after buying an additional 56,708 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in BrightView by 6.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,110,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,332,000 after buying an additional 176,923 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its position in shares of BrightView by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,952,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,341,000 after acquiring an additional 715,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of BrightView by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 125,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Price Performance

BV stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $13.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $650.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of BrightView in a research report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BrightView from $9.10 to $7.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

BrightView Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.