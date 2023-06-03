BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,840 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 207,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 10,535 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 667,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. 31.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:PLTR opened at $14.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.23. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.84 and a twelve month high of $15.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $15,472,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,031,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $15,472,995.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,701,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $182,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,880,052 shares in the company, valued at $15,698,434.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,542,874 shares of company stock worth $21,059,322. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.54.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

