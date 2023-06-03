BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,077 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,041 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 13,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.61. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $59.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.92.

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.38%.

In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $806,872.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Mendel sold 1,290 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.11, for a total transaction of $73,671.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,800 shares in the company, valued at $902,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 427,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,708,232. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LKQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

