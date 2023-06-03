BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in MongoDB by 1,468.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 372.9% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDB. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on MongoDB from $230.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MongoDB from $305.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $370.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.17.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $376.30 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $397.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $244.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.27.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The firm had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 49,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.55, for a total transaction of $11,206,609.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,586,868.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total value of $138,145.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,042,988.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,013 shares of company stock worth $18,896,567. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

