BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.19 Million Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PTC by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PTC by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PTC news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,827.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 3,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total value of $400,868.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,581,827.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Ditullio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total value of $245,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 533,212 shares of company stock valued at $67,942,986. Company insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $137.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.84. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.97 and a 1-year high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

