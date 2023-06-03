BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $1.21 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 52.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tobam bought a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 114.2% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teradyne Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of TER stock opened at $103.22 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.81 and a 1 year high of $112.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. Teradyne had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,593 shares of company stock valued at $249,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Stories

