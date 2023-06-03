BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Has $946,000 Stock Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 43.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,567,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,065,000 after buying an additional 1,394,376 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,019,506 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,913 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,424,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,566,000 after purchasing an additional 624,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,938,000. 26.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Up 4.0 %

Dell Technologies stock opened at $47.27 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.91. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DELL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 200,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $9,115,454.88. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 149,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,775,831.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.