BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Invests $1.16 Million in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 47,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 131.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 23,529 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Horizon by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 280,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Horizon by 2,740.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 293,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 283,210 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.81, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.33.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FHN. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In other news, Director William H. Fenstermaker bought 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed purchased 25,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker purchased 2,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,036 shares of company stock worth $320,525. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

