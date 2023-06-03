BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 379 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Everest Re Group by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Everest Re Group by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Everest Re Group from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $455.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.60.

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE stock opened at $343.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $366.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.97. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $244.57 and a 52-week high of $394.99.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $11.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.48 by ($1.17). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 43.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everest Re Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.15%.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Reinsurance, and Insurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

