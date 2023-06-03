BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Makes New Investment in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OVV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 14,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the 1st quarter worth about $525,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $42.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. CIBC lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.05.

OVV stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. Ovintiv Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 5.84%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

