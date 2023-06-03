BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,181 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 381.9% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 6,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.43.

DocuSign Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $57.47 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $92.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.22 and a 200 day moving average of $55.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $659.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,248.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Profile

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.