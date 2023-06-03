BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,202 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,585 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,202 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in NetApp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in NetApp by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter valued at $465,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Stock Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $70.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.06. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.08 and a 12-month high of $79.09.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The data storage provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 93.62% and a net margin of 20.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $1,081,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 44,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,693,774.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total value of $144,607.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,314,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,250 shares of company stock worth $1,806,885. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on NetApp from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NetApp from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America cut NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.81.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading

