BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,433 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,433 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 71.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 14.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of UDR by 476.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on UDR shares. Wolfe Research downgraded UDR from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on UDR from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.97.

UDR stock opened at $41.16 on Friday. UDR, Inc. has a one year low of $37.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.20, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.02%.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

