BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 2,569 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,558 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 2,569 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 65.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. StockNews.com raised Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $69.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.21 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $47.47 and a 12-month high of $85.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.17. The company has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of -74.06 and a beta of 1.09.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.49). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is -333.33%.

In other Seagate Technology news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 3,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $216,507.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,658 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,375.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

