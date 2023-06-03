BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 3,961 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,961 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $243,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IPG opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.14 and a 12-month high of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $197,242.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,729.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of marketing, communications, and business transformation services. It operates through the following segments: Media, Data, and Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising and Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications and Experiential Solutions.

