BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 941 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 941 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,624,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,148,025,000 after acquiring an additional 111,367 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,517,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $462,388,000 after acquiring an additional 226,853 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,376,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,767,000 after purchasing an additional 146,518 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 878,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $154,778,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 3.0 %

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $234.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.69 and a 12 month high of $250.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $901.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 15.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $188.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.46.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.