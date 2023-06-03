Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $4.60 on June 30th

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 4.60 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%.

Broadcom has increased its dividend by an average of 14.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Broadcom has a payout ratio of 41.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Broadcom to earn $40.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $18.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.7%.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $812.00 on Friday. Broadcom has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $921.78. The company has a market capitalization of $338.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $656.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $604.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom will post 38.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.04, for a total value of $18,781,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,294,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.01, for a total transaction of $1,984,406.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,847.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,915 shares of company stock worth $25,576,507. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 94.4% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.6% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 20.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after purchasing an additional 87,945 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $900.00 in a report on Friday. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Broadcom from $675.00 to $870.00 in a research note on Friday. Mizuho increased their price target on Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $890.00 in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $783.68.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

