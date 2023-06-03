Brokerages Set Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) PT at $141.25

Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.25.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $141.50 to $143.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $149.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHDN. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 1st quarter valued at $7,098,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $75,300,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 570,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,568,000 after buying an additional 174,525 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 360,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,461,000 after buying an additional 174,468 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 218,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,184,000 after buying an additional 92,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of CHDN opened at $142.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $86.38 and a 12 month high of $150.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.85.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.11. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $559.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Churchill Downs’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

