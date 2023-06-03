Brokerages Set Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY) Target Price at $197.50

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $197.50.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WILYY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Danske upgraded shares of Demant A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Handelsbanken downgraded shares of Demant A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Friday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Demant A/S Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of Demant A/S stock opened at $19.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.36. Demant A/S has a one year low of $11.19 and a one year high of $22.01.

Demant A/S Company Profile

Demant A/S engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the Hearing Healthcare and Communications segments. The Hearing Healthcare segment focuses on the following business areas: Hearing Aids, Hearing Care, and Diagnostics, which provide hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing, and sale of hearing aids, diagnostics products, and services.

