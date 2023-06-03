Brokerages Set L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Target Price at $250.00

Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $250.00.

LHX has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $182.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $174.55 and a 1 year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,519,000 after purchasing an additional 4,514 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,338,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

