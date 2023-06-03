Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Price Target at C$13.78

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$13.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LUN shares. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 price objective on Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$10.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Lundin Mining Price Performance

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$10.07 on Wednesday. Lundin Mining has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$11.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.15.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

Lundin Mining Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

(Get Rating)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

