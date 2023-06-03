Brokerages Set NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) PT at $4,956.00

Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,863.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on NVR in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $4,400.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,891.65, for a total value of $736,456.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 63 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,855.45, for a total transaction of $368,893.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,893,561.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $77,730,646 in the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVR by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NVR during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in NVR during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,711.00 on Wednesday. NVR has a fifty-two week low of $3,576.01 and a fifty-two week high of $5,986.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5,700.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5,202.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.75 and a quick ratio of 3.63.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $88.96 by $10.93. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.20%. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVR will post 423.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

