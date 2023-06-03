Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) PT at $271.67

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.67.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,701 shares of company stock valued at $481,727. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 4.4 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $292.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.82. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROKGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.