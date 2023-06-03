Brokerages Set Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) PT at $271.67

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $271.67.

ROK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 645 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $186,553.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,491 shares of the company's stock, valued at $720,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,701 shares of company stock valued at $481,727. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 4.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,333,000 after purchasing an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ROK opened at $292.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $278.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.82. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $309.36. The company has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 42.15% and a net margin of 15.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 41.55%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

See Also

