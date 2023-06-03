Brokerages Set Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target at $145.46

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $145.27.

TTWO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $141.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

TTWO stock opened at $137.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.13, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.68. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $90.00 and a twelve month high of $141.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($4.30). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 21.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.16, for a total value of $33,878.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,935 shares in the company, valued at $8,632,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

