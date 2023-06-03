Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 84.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,427,509 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $7,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 537,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 20,309 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $22,369,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter valued at $340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Brookfield Asset Management Price Performance

NYSE:BAM opened at $31.66 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.61.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Brookfield Asset Management

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,104,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Brookfield Asset Management to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.