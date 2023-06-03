BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 424.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

BRP Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $73.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.99. BRP has a 52 week low of $58.71 and a 52 week high of $90.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.31%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $69,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DOOO shares. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of BRP from C$149.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.88.

About BRP

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

