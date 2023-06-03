BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Sees Large Volume Increase After Strong Earnings

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 55,718 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 51,223 shares.The stock last traded at $67.89 and had previously closed at $71.61.

The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. BRP had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 779.10%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of BRP

Several analysts have commented on DOOO shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of BRP from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$124.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of BRP from C$139.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the first quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of BRP by 126.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.61% of the company’s stock.

BRP Trading Up 3.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average is $77.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 2.26.

BRP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BRP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, distribution, and marketing of power sports vehicles and marine products. The firm operates through the Powersports and Marine segments. The Powersports segment includes year-round products, seasonal products and powersports PA&A and OEM Engines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.