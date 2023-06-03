Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The firm had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Caleres updated its Q2 guidance to $0.87-0.92 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Caleres Stock Up 7.7 %

NYSE CAL opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77. Caleres has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $31.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.06.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Caleres

CAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Caleres from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Caleres from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after purchasing an additional 32,201,784 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,968,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,374,000 after acquiring an additional 36,096 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,243,000 after acquiring an additional 171,567 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,850,468 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,025,000 after acquiring an additional 85,324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caleres by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,027,000 after acquiring an additional 37,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

