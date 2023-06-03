Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.92 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.18. Caleres also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.30 EPS.

Caleres Trading Up 7.7 %

NYSE CAL opened at $19.22 on Friday. Caleres has a 12 month low of $16.85 and a 12 month high of $31.13. The company has a market capitalization of $697.69 million, a PE ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.06.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Caleres had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $662.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caleres Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.14%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Caleres from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Caleres from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Caleres from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caleres

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caleres by 108,172.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,231,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $718,119,000 after buying an additional 32,201,784 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Caleres by 1,043.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 320,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after acquiring an additional 292,808 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Caleres by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 361,770 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,825,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Caleres by 92.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 451,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,722,000 after purchasing an additional 217,055 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caleres by 685.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 185,507 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the provision of athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. It operates through the Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The Famous Footwear segment provides branded footwear for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment sources, manufactures, and markets branded, licensed, and private-labeled footwear primarily to online retailers, national chains, department stores, mass merchandisers, and independent retailers.

