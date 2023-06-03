Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,284,097 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 60,240 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.39% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $237,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,005 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $56.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $69.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.04 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.664 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 40.87%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

