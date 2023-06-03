Capital Fund Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Hologic by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Hologic by 307.5% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Hologic by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hologic by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,305,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,098,000 after purchasing an additional 106,315 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Hologic by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,543 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $79.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.78 and a 1-year high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.18. Hologic had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 19.39%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.73, for a total transaction of $200,114.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,212 shares in the company, valued at $603,860.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $92.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

