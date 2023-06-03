Capital Fund Management S.A. Makes New $1.04 Million Investment in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 71,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 20.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SentinelOne by 547.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 478,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,521,000 after buying an additional 404,220 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

S has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday. Stephens downgraded shares of SentinelOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of SentinelOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 391,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,748,294.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 3,315 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total transaction of $57,183.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 388,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,867. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 1,538 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.22, for a total value of $26,484.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 391,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,748,294.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 476,537 shares of company stock worth $8,216,074. Insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.92. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $30.00.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 82.90% and a negative return on equity of 21.43%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

