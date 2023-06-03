Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives $21.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.30.

CSWC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Capital Southwest in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 374.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 170,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 134,706 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 177,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Capital Southwest by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 467,367 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,992,000 after acquiring an additional 66,718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSWC opened at $18.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $686.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.19. Capital Southwest has a twelve month low of $16.28 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $37.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 27.74%. Capital Southwest’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Capital Southwest Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.59%.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

