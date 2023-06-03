Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Shares Up 6.5%

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $134.62 and last traded at $133.67. 532,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,018,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.11.

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Stock Up 3.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.57 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.25 and its 200-day moving average is $101.58.

Insider Transactions at Celsius

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $259.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.58 million. Celsius had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a positive return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,368,048.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $2,440,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,527.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Caroline S. Levy sold 2,200 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.51, for a total transaction of $295,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,048.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,091,150 shares of company stock valued at $102,736,551 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its stake in Celsius by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 0.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 95,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,876,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celsius by 15.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,696,000 after purchasing an additional 77,682 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Celsius by 35.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,557,000 after buying an additional 35,353 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Celsius by 2.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 356,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,145,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares during the period. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Celsius

(Get Rating)

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of functional drinks and liquid supplements. It also offers post-workout functional energy drinks and protein bars. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.