Centerra Gold (TSE:CG) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

Centerra Gold (TSE:CG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$11.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$8.50. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.15% from the stock’s current price.

CG has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. CSFB decreased their target price on Centerra Gold from C$9.25 to C$9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Centerra Gold from C$6.30 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.95.

Centerra Gold Stock Performance

CG stock opened at C$8.20 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.76 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.18. Centerra Gold has a 1-year low of C$5.18 and a 1-year high of C$10.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

See Also

