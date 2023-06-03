Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Receives $5.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, March 17th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

CNTA stock opened at $4.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 12.95. Centessa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm has a market cap of $427.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CNTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Centessa Pharmaceuticals will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total value of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,643.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Tia L. Bush sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.48, for a total value of $35,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,816.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Antoine Yver sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $28,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 783,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,484,643.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,300 shares of company stock worth $94,821. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNTA. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 275.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,356 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

