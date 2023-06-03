Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) PT Raised to GBX 140 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 130 ($1.61) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CPYYY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 135 ($1.67) to GBX 140 ($1.73) in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 125 ($1.54) to GBX 130 ($1.61) in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 110 ($1.36) in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.50.

OTCMKTS:CPYYY opened at $5.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200 day moving average is $5.03. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $5.97.

About Centrica

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. It operates through the following segments: British Gas Services and Solutions, British Gas Energy, Bord Gáis Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Energy Marketing and Trading, and Upstream. The British Gas Services and Solutions segment is involved in the installation, repair, and maintenance of domestic central heating and related appliances, and the provision of fixed-fee maintenance/breakdown service and insurance contracts in the UK.

